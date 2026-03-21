'Malayalam' actor molested in public; accused is former actor
Entertainment
A popular Malayalam actor was allegedly molested by Vibin Roy while she was walking to a shop in Kochi on Thursday evening.
Roy reportedly followed her, physically assaulted her, and then fled the scene.
The actor filed a police complaint, which led to his arrest on Friday night.
Roy was blocked by the actor on social media
Police found that Roy had been sending repeated messages to the actor on social media, which she eventually blocked. This reportedly triggered his actions.
After being identified, he was arrested and will be produced before a court soon as part of remand proceedings.