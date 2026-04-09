Malayalam director Balakrishnan arrested after actress' sexual assault allegation
Entertainment
Veteran director Ranjith Balakrishnan was arrested on Tuesday, March 31 after a young Malayalam actress accused him of sexual assault during a film shoot.
This is the third such complaint against him since the Hema Committee highlighted ongoing issues for women in the Malayalam film industry, showing how tough it still is to ensure safe workspaces.
Balakrishnan's 'Devasuram' and 'Ravanaprabhu' reputation tested
Ranjith made his mark with Devasuram (1993) and Ravanaprabhu (2001), mentoring many newcomers and leading the Kerala Chalachitra Academy.
While he's respected for shaping careers, recent allegations have led several actors to distance themselves, putting his achievements and controversies in sharp focus for today's generation.