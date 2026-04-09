Malayalam films on OTT this week offer sci-fi and more

Malayalam films explore faith resistance thriller

Written and Directed By God (ManoramaMAX) follows a filmmaker who finds new inspiration after a wild, divine encounter.

For something real and powerful, Pennum Porattum (Netflix) spotlights a woman standing up to village norms in Rajesh Madhavan's debut.

And if thrillers are your thing, Valathu Vashathe Kallan (ManoramaMAX, Lionsgate Play) brings suspense as a cop tackles dark secrets while searching for a missing girl.