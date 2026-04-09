Malayalam films on OTT this week offer sci-fi and more
Entertainment
Malayalam films are dropping some seriously cool stories on OTT this week.
If you're into sci-fi with heart, check out Masthishka Maranam (Netflix), where a dad dives into virtual reality to reconnect with his child.
Malayalam films explore faith resistance thriller
Written and Directed By God (ManoramaMAX) follows a filmmaker who finds new inspiration after a wild, divine encounter.
For something real and powerful, Pennum Porattum (Netflix) spotlights a woman standing up to village norms in Rajesh Madhavan's debut.
And if thrillers are your thing, Valathu Vashathe Kallan (ManoramaMAX, Lionsgate Play) brings suspense as a cop tackles dark secrets while searching for a missing girl.