Malek hesitated over 'The Man I Love' citing 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Rami Malek, the Oscar-winning actor, admitted he was hesitant to join Ira Sachs's new film < em>The Man I Love because his character, Jimmy George, an artist living with AIDS, felt too close to his previous role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
He shared, "I can't do this, there's too many similarities [between the two]," but eventually changed his mind thanks to Sachs's unique vision and trust in him.
'The Man I Love' Cannes ovation
Set in 1980s New York City, the movie follows Jimmy as he navigates life after HIV treatment and risks everything for one last stage show.
Malek pointed out that while Freddie was an icon with a clear path, Jimmy is just searching for creativity, love, and joy.
The Man I Love premiered at Cannes on May 20 to a standing ovation and also stars Tom Sturridge, Rebecca Hall, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.