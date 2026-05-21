Malek hesitated over 'The Man I Love' citing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Entertainment May 21, 2026

Rami Malek, the Oscar-winning actor, admitted he was hesitant to join Ira Sachs's new film < em>The Man I Love because his character, Jimmy George, an artist living with AIDS, felt too close to his previous role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

He shared, "I can't do this, there's too many similarities [between the two]," but eventually changed his mind thanks to Sachs's unique vision and trust in him.