Malek receives 9-minute Cannes ovation for 'The Man I Love'
Entertainment
Rami Malek just got a nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes for his lead role in The Man I Love.
Directed by Ira Sachs, the film follows Jimmy George, a New York theater legend living with AIDS in the late 1980s.
The film received a strong response at Cannes.
Malek praises experience at amfAR gala
Malek was visibly touched, sharing hugs with co-stars Tom Sturridge and Luther Ford. At the amfAR Gala, he called the experience extraordinary and once in a lifetime.
The film is up for the Palme d'Or but doesn't have a release date yet.