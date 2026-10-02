Malhotra and Bhatia's 'The Vvaan' earns ₹53.5cr opening week

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's new film, The Vvaan, is off to a strong start at the box office.

Despite some mixed reviews and big competition from Nani's The Paradise and the re-release of Avengers: Endgame Encore, it pulled in ₹53.5 crore in its opening week.

The film kicked off with ₹8 crore on Day 1, peaked at ₹14.35 crore on Sunday, then slowed to ₹4.4 crore by Thursday.