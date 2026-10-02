Malhotra and Bhatia's 'The Vvaan' earns ₹53.5cr opening week
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's new film, The Vvaan, is off to a strong start at the box office.
Despite some mixed reviews and big competition from Nani's The Paradise and the re-release of Avengers: Endgame Encore, it pulled in ₹53.5 crore in its opening week.
The film kicked off with ₹8 crore on Day 1, peaked at ₹14.35 crore on Sunday, then slowed to ₹4.4 crore by Thursday.
'The Vvaan' follows forest seal awakening
The Vvaan is a fantasy thriller following Rishi (Malhotra) and his wife Mamta (Bhatia) as they visit his ancestral village in Bihar to sell family land.
Things take a spooky turn when he accidentally breaks an old forest seal, awakening a supernatural force linked to the legend of Van Devi, after which strange occurrences begin to unfold around Rishi.