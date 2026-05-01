Malik cancels US tour after hospitalization as 'Konnakol' drops Entertainment May 01, 2026

Zayn Malik has called off his US tour after being hospitalized for an undisclosed illness, the same day his new album Konnakol dropped.

He let fans know via Instagram that he's recovering at home and grateful for all the support.

While the US dates are off, Zayn still plans to kick off his solo tour in London on May 23, 2026, followed by a Manchester show on May 24, 2026.