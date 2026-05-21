Malik leaves Netflix 'Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai' after disagreements
Entertainment
Mohit Malik has stepped away from Netflix's upcoming series Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai after creative disagreements with the makers.
He was involved in early talks but decided to leave following discussions about his role and the show's direction.
He was present at Netflix's slate announcement event earlier this year, when the project was officially announced.
Malik and makers part amicably
Both sides agreed it was best to part ways, with an insider describing the decision as "amicable and mutual."
The show will now move forward without him, while Malik continues his career shift: after his recent foray into Bollywood with Azaad, he'll next be seen in Mirzapur The Film.