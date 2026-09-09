Malini credits Hanuman blessing for 'Hanuman Ansh' success, 150 cr

Malini gave a special shoutout to director Vishal Chaturvedi, calling the person who made the film an "ordinary, simple girl" who overcame inexperience to make a movie that really connects.

Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan and Preity Zinta also loved the film: Dhawan called it a "Please go to the theater and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience... I will not even call it a film; it's something divine. You go and experience it." and Zinta publicly praised the film.

The movie goes international on September 11.