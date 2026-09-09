Malini credits Hanuman blessing for 'Hanuman Ansh' success, 150 cr
Hema Malini says the huge success of Hanuman Ansh is all because of Hema Malini's "Ye Hanuman Ji ka hi kripa hai (This is Hanuman Ji's blessing)."
The film, based on Neem Karoli Baba's life (who is seen as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman), has pulled in over ₹150 crore at the Indian box office since August 4.
Dhawan and Zinta praise 'Hanuman Ansh'
Malini gave a special shoutout to director Vishal Chaturvedi, calling the person who made the film an "ordinary, simple girl" who overcame inexperience to make a movie that really connects.
Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan and Preity Zinta also loved the film: Dhawan called it a "Please go to the theater and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience... I will not even call it a film; it's something divine. You go and experience it." and Zinta publicly praised the film.
The movie goes international on September 11.