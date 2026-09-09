Malkovich cancels April 13 Tel Aviv show over fake quotes
Entertainment
John Malkovich has pulled out of his April 13, 2027, show in Tel Aviv after a press release wrongly quoted him as supporting Israeli audiences, a statement he says he never made.
Calling the fake quotes "unacceptable and untenable," Malkovich made it clear he's not OK with being misrepresented.
PR firm apologizes for show mixup
The canceled show was part of The Music Critic at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium. The PR firm behind the mixup has apologized for the mistake.
Malkovich last performed in Israel back in 2013, and he's standing firm about only speaking for himself.