Mallik takes 1-year break for health, criticizes film industry's disrespect
Music composer Amaal Mallik is taking a one-year break from the film music industry to focus on his mental and physical health.
In an honest post, he shared feeling worn out by always having to prove himself and called out the industry's lack of respect for original music.
"Main film music ko apni kadar dikha dikha kar thak gaya. Actor apni jagah aur hamaari apni jagah. Izzat ki baat hai. It's not that someone's career ends without the film industry. This is a perception in our country because people have a habit of looking at the music industry as a subset of the film industry."
Mallik removed from 60 films
Mallik says he has been removed from 60 films and declined 15-20 films himself because he refuses to compromise on his values, especially when it comes to remix culture.
He hopes his stand inspires young composers to demand fair credit.
Despite personal setbacks like a breakup and losing his dog, support from his father Daboo Malik has helped him stay true to his vision.