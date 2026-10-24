Mallika Sherawat, Sunil Grover to headline crime thriller series

The source further revealed that Grover will be exploring his "non-comical actor side" in this series.

The actor is known for his memorable roles on The Kapil Sharma Show but has been venturing into diverse roles across different formats.

He was a part of the crime drama Tandav and headlined the dark comedy Sunflower.

He has also featured in United Kacche, Jawan, Dabba Cartel, and The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.