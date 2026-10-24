Mallika Sherawat, Sunil Grover to headline crime thriller series
What's the story
Actors Mallika Sherawat and Sunil Grover are teaming up for an upcoming digital show, reported ETimes. The yet-to-be-titled series is a crime thriller that explores the underworld. It is being produced by Emmay Entertainment and has already gone on floors. A source close to the production told the portal that Sherawat will be seen in a "never-seen-before avatar." The upcoming series will be directed by Himank Gaur, known for Dhindora and Taaza Khabar.
Role exploration
Grover to explore his non-comical side
The source further revealed that Grover will be exploring his "non-comical actor side" in this series.
The actor is known for his memorable roles on The Kapil Sharma Show but has been venturing into diverse roles across different formats.
He was a part of the crime drama Tandav and headlined the dark comedy Sunflower.
He has also featured in United Kacche, Jawan, Dabba Cartel, and The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.
Career progression
Sherawat has been trying to break the typecast
Sherawat, who made her digital debut with the horror-comedy series Booo: Sabki Phategi (2019), was recently seen in The Traitors India.
In an interview with ETimes, she earlier spoke about how directors often fail to see past her glamorous avatar.
She said, "People think glamor and depth cannot coexist...those are assumptions some people make."
"Some people couldn't see past the glamor, the confidence or the boldness. That's why many feel I wasn't explored enough as an actor."
Future goals
Her desire to play a real-life character in a biopic
Sherawat also expressed her desire to play a real-life personality in a biopic, saying it would truly challenge her as an actor.
She said, "I love comedy, but I'd also love to play a real-life personality one day. A biopic, like playing Kalpana Chawla, would truly challenge me as an actor."