Mallika Sherawat joins 'Traitors' Season 2: Report

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat has joined the cast of The Traitors Season 2, reported Variety India. The show is being filmed at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The palace is a popular royal resort that also hosted the wedding of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in 2023.

Uncertainty Sherawat remains tight-lipped about her participation Despite reports, Sherawat has yet to confirm or deny her participation in the reality show. The second season will feature 20 participants from various fields, including actors and content creators. Amazon Prime Video India announced the renewal of The Traitors for a second season shortly before the first season concluded on July 3, 2025.

Production progress Karan Johar was also spotted at the location Sherawat is reportedly among the first contestants to arrive for the shooting. Host Karan Johar was also spotted at Suryagarh Palace recently, indicating that production is well underway. The first season of the show was a major success, with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerging as joint winners.

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