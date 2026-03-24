'Kara': See Mamitha Baiju's new look in Dhanush starrer

The much-anticipated film Kara, featuring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, is set to hit theaters on April 30. Ahead of its release, the makers have revealed a new poster showcasing Baiju's character Selli. The poster presents her in a more grounded avatar, moving away from her previous glamorous roles and aligning with the film's rustic tone.

Film insights Recently, 'Kara' unveiled a glimpse of the title The team of Kara recently unveiled the film's title glimpse. The one-minute-22-second teaser introduces Dhanush's character as a man who finds himself in trouble due to his profession. As he is hunted, he realizes his only way out is to confront the consequences of his past. The glimpse reveals him as Karasami, also known as Kara.

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Production details Everything to know about the film Kara is written and directed by Vignesh Raja, known for his work in Por Thozhil. The film also features KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, MS Baskar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Sreeja Ravi, among others, in key roles. It is produced by Vels Film International with GV Prakash Kumar composing the songs and background score. Theni Eswar is the cinematographer, while Sreejith Sarang serves as the editor.

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