'Kara': See Mamitha Baiju's new look in Dhanush starrer
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Kara, featuring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, is set to hit theaters on April 30. Ahead of its release, the makers have revealed a new poster showcasing Baiju's character Selli. The poster presents her in a more grounded avatar, moving away from her previous glamorous roles and aligning with the film's rustic tone.
Film insights
Recently, 'Kara' unveiled a glimpse of the title
The team of Kara recently unveiled the film's title glimpse. The one-minute-22-second teaser introduces Dhanush's character as a man who finds himself in trouble due to his profession. As he is hunted, he realizes his only way out is to confront the consequences of his past. The glimpse reveals him as Karasami, also known as Kara.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
Meet SELLI from the world of #Kara..— Vels Film International (@VelsFilmIntl) March 24, 2026
Next drop today at 5 PM ❤️#FacesOfKara#KaraFromApril30
Directed by @vigneshraja89
Produced by @IshariKGanesh
A @gvprakash musical
🥁@dhanushkraja@_mamithabaiju@velsmusicintl@kushmithaganesh@ThinkStudiosIndpic.twitter.com/8d9E2kd0xh
Production details
Everything to know about the film
Kara is written and directed by Vignesh Raja, known for his work in Por Thozhil. The film also features KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, MS Baskar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Sreeja Ravi, among others, in key roles. It is produced by Vels Film International with GV Prakash Kumar composing the songs and background score. Theni Eswar is the cinematographer, while Sreejith Sarang serves as the editor.
Future ventures
Dhanush and Baiju's upcoming projects
After Kara, Dhanush will feature in the tentatively titled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in important roles. Meanwhile, Baiju will be seen alongside Suriya in Vishwanath and Sons, which is set to release in July this year.