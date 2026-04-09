Mammootty Mohanlal reunite after 18 years for 'Patriot' espionage drama
Entertainment
Malayalam legends Mammootty and Mohanlal are finally teaming up again after 18 years for Patriot, but this time, it's all about the story.
Mammootty put it simply: "The plot is the hero and we both know that. ", making it clear that the film's focus is on a gripping espionage narrative, not just big names.
Narayanan directs 'Patriot' releasing May 1
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot was shot for about 130 days in places like Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The cast is stacked with favorites: Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana, and Revathi all play major roles.
You can catch it in theaters starting May 1.