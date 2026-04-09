Mammootty Mohanlal reunite after 18 years for 'Patriot' espionage drama Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

Malayalam legends Mammootty and Mohanlal are finally teaming up again after 18 years for Patriot, but this time, it's all about the story.

Mammootty put it simply: "The plot is the hero and we both know that. ", making it clear that the film's focus is on a gripping espionage narrative, not just big names.