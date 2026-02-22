Mammootty promises to help Adimali landslide victim Sandhya rebuild life
Entertainment
Malayalam superstar Mammootty recently visited Sandhya Biju, who lost her leg in the Adimali landslide.
He met her at Rajagiri Hospital while she was learning to walk again with a prosthetic limb, and promised to help her get land and a house so she can rebuild her life.
Sandhya's treatment costs covered by Mammootty's charity
Mammootty's charity, Care & Share International Foundation, covered Sandhya's treatment costs along with Rajagiri Hospital.
During his visit, he gifted Sandhya a saree and a plant—small gestures that meant a lot.
The event saw strong support from hospital staff, charity leaders, and Sandhya's family, showing how the community is rallying behind her recovery.