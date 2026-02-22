Mammootty promises to help Adimali landslide victim Sandhya rebuild life Entertainment Feb 22, 2026

Malayalam superstar Mammootty recently visited Sandhya Biju, who lost her leg in the Adimali landslide.

He met her at Rajagiri Hospital while she was learning to walk again with a prosthetic limb, and promised to help her get land and a house so she can rebuild her life.