Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' to be screened at the Academy Museum

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:19 pm Nov 07, 202502:19 pm

The critically acclaimed Malayalam film Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, is set to be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on February 12, 2026. The announcement was made by the actor himself on X (formerly Twitter). He expressed his excitement over the news and called it "another moment of pride for the entire team behind Bramayugam!"