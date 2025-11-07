LOADING...
Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' to be screened at the Academy Museum
By Apoorva Rastogi
Nov 07, 2025
02:19 pm
What's the story

The critically acclaimed Malayalam film Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, is set to be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on February 12, 2026. The announcement was made by the actor himself on X (formerly Twitter). He expressed his excitement over the news and called it "another moment of pride for the entire team behind Bramayugam!"

Screening details

'Bramayugam' is part of 'Folklore from Around the World'

The screening of Bramayugam is part of the Academy Museum's "Where the Forest Meets the Sea: Folklore from Around the World" film series. The curated lineup features films that explore diverse cultural stories and mythologies through the lens of folklore in cinema. The series will run from January 10 to February 12, with Bramayugam included in the lineup.

Film's impact

About 'Bramayugam'

Bramayugam, released in 2024, is a Malayalam movie that blends tradition and a unique narrative style. It was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024, grossing over ₹58.32 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The black-and-white film also won Mammootty the Best Actor award at the 55th Kerala State Film Award.