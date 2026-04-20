Man arrested for abusing actor Anasuya Bharadwaj on social media

Legal action

Case registered under Information Technology Act

The police registered a case after Bharadwaj lodged a complaint. She alleged that since December 23, 2025, several individuals and social media pages had been posting defamatory, abusive, and objectionable comments against her on various online platforms. This has reportedly harmed her reputation. The case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Cyberabad.