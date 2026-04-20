Man arrested for abusing actor Anasuya Bharadwaj on social media
What's the story
The Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly posting defamatory and abusive content against Telugu actor Anasuya Bharadwaj on social media. The accused, identified as Dorepalli Chanti from Alwala village in Nalgonda district, reportedly operated an Instagram account under the handle @chantidhorapally. He is accused of circulating "abusive and obscene electronic content" targeting Bharadwaj.
Legal action
Case registered under Information Technology Act
The police registered a case after Bharadwaj lodged a complaint. She alleged that since December 23, 2025, several individuals and social media pages had been posting defamatory, abusive, and objectionable comments against her on various online platforms. This has reportedly harmed her reputation. The case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Cyberabad.
Online conduct
Police issue warning to netizens
The police have advised social media users to maintain responsible behavior online. They warned that posting abusive or defamatory content could lead to legal consequences. Citizens were also urged to report cyber offenses through the 1930 helpline or at the nearest cybercrime police station.