Manchu Manoj's 'David Reddy' 1st-look posters reveal intense action drama
Manchu Manoj is making a solo comeback with David Reddy, a historical action drama set during British rule (1897-1922).
Directed by first-timer Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti and produced by Nallagangula Venkat Reddy and Bharat Motukuri, the film dropped intense first-look posters on Republic Day, and Ravi Basrur is credited as the film's music director.
Film to be released in multiple languages
David Reddy will hit theaters in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada—so there's something for everyone.
Maria Ryaboshapka stars opposite Manoj. After his villainous turn in Mirai (which made ₹144 crore worldwide), this marks Manoj's return as a lead hero.
The story follows David fighting British oppression with his War Dog bike and Death Note stick.
Producer Motukuri says the story is "about the rage that is born after enduring countless hardships, and how that rage turns against the British," while stunt choreographer Supreme Sundar says Manoj's action scenes are going to be next-level.