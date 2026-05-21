Mandanna and Deverakonda marry in Udaipur, honour Telugu Kodava traditions

Mandanna designs mangalsutra, picks orange

Rashmika went all-in on making the day her own: she designed her mangalsutra to reflect her style and picked an orange bridal outfit instead of the usual red or ivory.

Their planner shared that "I told her to stick to your instinct; if you want to wear orange, you have to wear orange. Don't wear red or white because a designer told you to do so.", and both stars skipped typical celebrity trends for something more personal.

Up next, Rashmika has Cocktail 2 releasing June 19, plus she's teaming up with Vijay in their film Ranabaali.