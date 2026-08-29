Mandanna to play Subbulakshmi in biopic, announcement set September 16
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna is all set to step into the shoes of iconic Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi in a new biopic.
The official announcement drops on September 16, Subbulakshmi's birth anniversary.
Before Rashmika landed the part, Sai Pallavi and Rukmini Vasanth were reportedly in the running.
Tinnanuri directs untitled film details unrevealed
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, this yet-to-be-titled film will have its story and music yet to be revealed.
Rashmika is gearing up to capture her personality, calm nature, and on-screen presence. This could be one of her most memorable roles yet.
The project is already buzzing, even though plot and music details are still under wraps.