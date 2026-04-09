Mandanna turns 30 as father gifts 'Serenity' bungalow near Virajpet

Family gives meals scholarships, 'Ranabaali' reunion

The celebrations weren't just about cake: her family hosted a community get-together, handed out sweets, served meals to locals, and even announced scholarships for students. It was all about giving back.

On the career front, Rashmika and Vijay, who got married in February, are set to reunite on screen in their upcoming film Ranabaali, following hits like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.