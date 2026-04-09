Mandanna turns 30 as father gifts 'Serenity' bungalow near Virajpet
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna just hit the big 30, and her dad made it extra special by gifting her a bungalow called "Serenity" near their hometown Virajpet, Karnataka.
The birthday bash was a cozy family affair, and Rashmika embraced her roots by wearing traditional Kodava attire, a sweet nod to her heritage soon after tying the knot with actor Vijay Deverakonda.
Family gives meals scholarships, 'Ranabaali' reunion
The celebrations weren't just about cake: her family hosted a community get-together, handed out sweets, served meals to locals, and even announced scholarships for students. It was all about giving back.
On the career front, Rashmika and Vijay, who got married in February, are set to reunite on screen in their upcoming film Ranabaali, following hits like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.