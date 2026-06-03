Mandanna wears vintage Givenchy tie at 'Cocktail 2' trailer launch

Mandanna plays Diya in 'Cocktail 2'

She finished the look with classic Jimmy Choo pumps and effortless waves, keeping things elegant but relaxed.

Fresh from her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika seemed confident and happy at the event.

In Cocktail 2, she stars as Diya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Up next: she'll be seen in Ranabaali and Pushpa 3: The Rampage.