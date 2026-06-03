Mandanna wears vintage Givenchy tie at 'Cocktail 2' trailer launch
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna turned heads at the Cocktail 2 trailer launch, rocking a soft-power look with a powder-blue sleeveless blouse, gray pinstriped trousers, and an oversized black blazer.
The vintage Givenchy tie added a playful twist, making her outfit both sharp and fun.
Mandanna plays Diya in 'Cocktail 2'
She finished the look with classic Jimmy Choo pumps and effortless waves, keeping things elegant but relaxed.
Fresh from her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika seemed confident and happy at the event.
In Cocktail 2, she stars as Diya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
Up next: she'll be seen in Ranabaali and Pushpa 3: The Rampage.