Manish Malhotra's Met Gala look pays homage to artisans, Mumbai
What's the story
Manish Malhotra, the renowned Indian fashion designer, made his second appearance at the Met Gala. For this prestigious event, he wore a heavily embroidered black bandhgala with an architectural cape. The cape was embellished with contrasting white embroidery that not only honored the names of artisans but also featured several Mumbai-inspired elements.
Tribute
His outfit asserted Indian craftsmanship
Malhotra's outfit paid a heartfelt tribute to Mumbai, the city that shaped his identity, as well as to the artisans at his atelier. The cape was adorned with intricate 3D sculptures of tailors at their machines, celebrating Indian craftsmanship and reinforcing its growing prominence in global couture. To create this unique piece, Malhotra and his team used various techniques such as dori work, chikankari, kasab, and zardozi over 960 hours.
Personal touch
Malhotra's look was a personal reflection of Mumbai
Malhotra expressed on Instagram that his Met Gala look was a deeply personal reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped his journey. He wrote, "For my appearance at the Met Gala, I wanted to create something deeply personal- a reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped my journey, my cinema, and my sense of design, along with the atelier that brings my vision to life every day- my work family."
Final touch
Karan Johar, Camila Mendes also turned heads in Malhotra's designs
The cape featured motifs such as a local train and the Sea Link, among other elements from Mumbai's skyline. Styled over an Indian bandhgala, the architectural cape was made by 50 artisans across Delhi and Mumbai. Meanwhile, the final touch to Malhotra's iconic look was a statement brooch and collar pins from Manish Malhotra High Jewelry. Apart from his state-of-the-art Met Gala 2026 look, he also designed looks for filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Camila Mendes.