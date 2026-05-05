Manish Malhotra's Met Gala look pays homage to artisans, Mumbai

Manish Malhotra , the renowned Indian fashion designer, made his second appearance at the Met Gala ﻿. For this prestigious event, he wore a heavily embroidered black bandhgala with an architectural cape. The cape was embellished with contrasting white embroidery that not only honored the names of artisans but also featured several Mumbai-inspired elements.

Tribute His outfit asserted Indian craftsmanship Malhotra's outfit paid a heartfelt tribute to Mumbai, the city that shaped his identity, as well as to the artisans at his atelier. The cape was adorned with intricate 3D sculptures of tailors at their machines, celebrating Indian craftsmanship and reinforcing its growing prominence in global couture. To create this unique piece, Malhotra and his team used various techniques such as dori work, chikankari, kasab, and zardozi over 960 hours.

Personal touch Malhotra's look was a personal reflection of Mumbai Malhotra expressed on Instagram that his Met Gala look was a deeply personal reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped his journey. He wrote, "For my appearance at the Met Gala, I wanted to create something deeply personal- a reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped my journey, my cinema, and my sense of design, along with the atelier that brings my vision to life every day- my work family."

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