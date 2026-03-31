Manoban lands Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in November
Entertainment
Lisa from BLACKPINK is about to make K-pop history: she's the first-ever K-pop artist to land a Las Vegas residency.
Her show, "Viva La Lisa," will light up The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 13-14 and 27-28.
This milestone follows her debut solo album "Alter Ego" (released in 2025) and BLACKPINK's recent EP "Deadline."
Manoban stars in Sue Kim documentary
Lisa isn't just sticking to music: she's also starring in a new documentary directed by Sue Kim, which gives fans a peek into a year of the BLACKPINK members' solo adventures.
Fresh off her praised role in HBO's The White Lotus, Lisa continues to break records with hits like "Money," making waves on global charts since her 2021 solo debut.