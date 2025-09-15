'Useless conversation': Manoj Bajpayee on losing National Award to SRK

Manoj Bajpayee has addressed the public comparisons being made between his performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Shah Rukh Khan 's National Award-winning role in Jawan. When SRK won the coveted award in August, several fans felt Bajpayee, a four-time National Award winner, deserved it better. Bajpayee has now reacted to this comparison.

Past discussions Bajpayee calls comparisons 'loser conversation' Speaking to India Today, Bajpayee said, "It is useless conversation because it is gone. When it comes to Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, yes, it is a very special film in my filmography, and so was Joram." "They are going to be on top of my filmography. But I don't discuss these things because it is a very loser conversation. It is in the past, and it should be left alone."

Award perspective Actor speaks on declining credibility of awards Bajpayee also spoke about the declining credibility of awards. He said, "It's not just about national awards. It's about all the awards that were revered. They should seriously think about how they are operating." "Because it is not about my respect, I take care of my respect very cautiously when I'm choosing a film and I'm very responsible to the actor that I am."

Award shows Trophies just a piece of decoration, says Bajpayee Bajpayee also revealed that he has never believed in the concept of award shows. He said, "I think for me, the idea of an award show is wrong." While he clarified that he does attend them out of courtesy for organizers, he revealed that trophies aren't very important to him. "It is just a piece of decoration in your house. Everyday, you are not going to stand in front of it and say 'wow, I got this.'"