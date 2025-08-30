'Jugnuma' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee seeks truth behind mysterious Himalayan fires

The much-anticipated trailer of Jugnuma (also known as The Fable), has finally been released. The film, directed by National Award-winner Raam Reddy, is set to hit theaters on September 12, 2025. It is backed by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap .

Plot details Story of Dev and his orchard Set in the Himalayan highlands during the late 1980s, Jugnuma features Manoj Bajpayee as Dev, an orchard owner whose life is upended by mysterious fires in his orchard. The film explores themes of generational trauma, village legends, and mystical experiences that blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy. Reddy described the process of making Jugnuma as "a deeply personal journey" that draws from memory, folklore, and history.

Twitter Post See the trailer here #JugnumaTrailer… “A film for ages”… Backed by Academy Award-winner Guneet Monga Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap…India's top filmmakers Vetri Maaran, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Raj B. Shetty & Nag Ashwin unite to support National-Award winner Raam Reddy’s #Jugnuma… In cinemas 12 Sept 2025. pic.twitter.com/IKgkFYdhUV — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 30, 2025

Festival success Film shot entirely on celluloid Reddy has filmed Jugnuma entirely on celluloid to maintain a timeless, textured atmosphere. The movie has already won Best Film in the Constellation Features Competition at the 2024 Leeds International Film Festival and received the Special Jury Prize at MAMI. It also made a notable festival debut in Berlin, where critics praised its lyrical narrative and haunting cinematography.