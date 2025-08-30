LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Jugnuma' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee seeks truth behind mysterious Himalayan fires
Summarize
'Jugnuma' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee seeks truth behind mysterious Himalayan fires

'Jugnuma' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee seeks truth behind mysterious Himalayan fires

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 30, 2025
02:41 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer of Jugnuma (also known as The Fable), has finally been released. The film, directed by National Award-winner Raam Reddy, is set to hit theaters on September 12, 2025. It is backed by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

Plot details

Story of Dev and his orchard

Set in the Himalayan highlands during the late 1980s, Jugnuma features Manoj Bajpayee as Dev, an orchard owner whose life is upended by mysterious fires in his orchard. The film explores themes of generational trauma, village legends, and mystical experiences that blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy. Reddy described the process of making Jugnuma as "a deeply personal journey" that draws from memory, folklore, and history.

Twitter Post

See the trailer here

Festival success

Film shot entirely on celluloid

Reddy has filmed Jugnuma entirely on celluloid to maintain a timeless, textured atmosphere. The movie has already won Best Film in the Constellation Features Competition at the 2024 Leeds International Film Festival and received the Special Jury Prize at MAMI. It also made a notable festival debut in Berlin, where critics praised its lyrical narrative and haunting cinematography.

Production team

Meet the cast and crew

Produced by Sunmin Park, Juhi Agarwal, Pratap Reddy, and Reddy himself, Jugnuma features a stellar cast including Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, Hiral Sidhu, Tillotama Shome, and Awan Pookot. The participation of international producers such as J Ethan Park, along with Monga Kapoor and Kashyap, reinforces the movie's ambition to transcend borders.