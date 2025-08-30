'Songs of Paradise' review: A beautiful ode to Kashmir's culture

Noor's journey is a visual treat

With a cast featuring Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, and Lillete Dubey, the movie is directed by Danish Renzu and co-written by Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo.

More than just a music drama, Songs of Paradise celebrates women's resilience and shines a light on Kashmir's rich cultural heritage—reminding us how powerful stories can inspire change even decades later.