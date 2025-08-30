Next Article
'Songs of Paradise' review: A beautiful ode to Kashmir's culture
Songs of Paradise just dropped on Amazon Prime Video, bringing viewers to the beautiful valleys of Kashmir.
The film follows Noor Begum (played by Saba Azad), inspired by Raj Begum—the first female playback singer from Kashmir—as she challenges gender norms and chases her music dreams in the 1940s and 1950s.
Noor's journey is a visual treat
With a cast featuring Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, and Lillete Dubey, the movie is directed by Danish Renzu and co-written by Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo.
More than just a music drama, Songs of Paradise celebrates women's resilience and shines a light on Kashmir's rich cultural heritage—reminding us how powerful stories can inspire change even decades later.