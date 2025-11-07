'Family Man 3' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's character on the run

The much-awaited trailer for the third season of The Family Man was unveiled by Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The new season sees Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari, a lovable spy who is now a wanted criminal. The trailer introduces a new antagonist, played by Jaideep Ahlawat . Nimrat Kaur also joins the cast this season.

Trailer details Tiwari is on the run from the authorities The trailer begins with Tiwari revealing to his family that he is a spy. Meanwhile, an arrest warrant for him has been issued. As Tiwari goes on the run with his family, he is aided by his trusted aide JK (Sharib Hashmi). However, he is left wondering who could be behind this conspiracy to frame him.

New enemies Kaur and Ahlawat are the new threats The mastermind behind Tiwari's downfall is hinted to be Kaur, who uses a ruthless drug smuggler from the northeast (Ahlawat) as her weapon. This new threat will force Tiwari to navigate uncharted territories and confront dangers from within and beyond the nation's borders. The third season of the show took four years to debut.