'Family Man 3' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's character on the run
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer for the third season of The Family Man was unveiled by Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The new season sees Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari, a lovable spy who is now a wanted criminal. The trailer introduces a new antagonist, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. Nimrat Kaur also joins the cast this season.
Trailer details
Tiwari is on the run from the authorities
The trailer begins with Tiwari revealing to his family that he is a spy. Meanwhile, an arrest warrant for him has been issued. As Tiwari goes on the run with his family, he is aided by his trusted aide JK (Sharib Hashmi). However, he is left wondering who could be behind this conspiracy to frame him.
Twitter Post
'Agent Srikant Tiwari...'
agent Srikant Tiwari 𝚛̶𝚎̶𝚙̶𝚘̶𝚛̶𝚝̶𝚒̶𝚗̶𝚐̶ ̶𝚘̶𝚗̶ ̶𝚍̶𝚞̶𝚝̶𝚢̶ ̶ is on the run 👀#TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, November 21@rajndk@sumank@TussharSeyth@Sumitaroraa@BajpayeeManoj@JaideepAhlawat@NimratOfficial#Priyamani@sharibhashmi@ashleshaat… pic.twitter.com/BQQuPQWqC6— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 7, 2025
New enemies
Kaur and Ahlawat are the new threats
The mastermind behind Tiwari's downfall is hinted to be Kaur, who uses a ruthless drug smuggler from the northeast (Ahlawat) as her weapon. This new threat will force Tiwari to navigate uncharted territories and confront dangers from within and beyond the nation's borders. The third season of the show took four years to debut.
Fans reaction
Trailer has impressed fans
Fans have praised the trailer for keeping the show's signature humor while raising the stakes. "Srikant Tiwari is so back babyy!!," wrote one. Another commented, "Jaideep x Manoj Bajpayee x Divine Totally goated series." While a third fan joked, "Finally our man is back! But this time running like PT Usha k bhatija." The Family Man Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on November 21.