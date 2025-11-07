'Stranger Things': Millie Bobby Brown-David Harbour reunite amid alleged rift
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunited at the Stranger Things Season 5 world premiere in Los Angeles at TCL Chinese Theater on Thursday night. The two actors posed for photos and even shared a laugh, despite recent reports of a rift between them. Earlier this week, RadarOnline reported that Brown had filed a formal complaint against Harbour for harassment and bullying.
The actors' red carpet appearance came as a relief to many fans. One fan commented, "WE ALL KNEW THOSE RUMORS WAS FALSE PEOPLE JUST NEED SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT." Another fan wrote, "I can watch Stranger Things Finale in peace." While a third netizen commented, "Proof you shouldn't believe everything you see on the internet."
The fifth and final season of Stranger Things, created by the Duffer brothers, is set to premiere in three parts. Volume 1 will be released on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and the finale episode on December 31. The show has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2016, blending sci-fi, horror, and nostalgia from the '80s.