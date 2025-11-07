'Haq' review: Emraan-Yami shine in uneven courtroom drama

Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar , hit theaters on Friday (November 7). The film is inspired by Shah Bano's landmark legal battle and draws from Jigna Vora's book, Bano: Bharat Ki Beti. Also starring Paridhi Sharma, Rahul Mittra, and Sheeba Chadha, the movie is anchored by the lead actors' striking performances, but suffers due to its meandering screenplay.

Plot The story of a Muslim woman's struggle for justice It tells the story of Shazia Bano (Gautam Dhar), who is married to advocate Abbas Khan (Hashmi). After several years of marriage and three children, Abbas suddenly remarries a young woman named Saira. After a few months, he announces triple talaq﻿ and abandons Shazia and their kids. The film traces her courageous fight for maintenance for her children's upbringing.

#1 Positives: Gautam Dhar and Hashmi are extremely watchable together Gautam Dhar and Hashmi are appropriately cast in their respective roles, and director Suparn Varma utilizes their talents well. This is a significant outing for Hashmi, who has been choosing interesting, diverse scripts in the second innings of his career. This is also familiar territory for Varma, who previously directed Manoj Bajpayee's acclaimed courtroom drama, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

#2 Gautam Dhar surrenders herself to the role Gautam Dhar fuels life into Shazia's character. Over the course of her legal battle, Shazia goes from being a jovial girl to a battered (but never defeated) woman. As Shazia handles the kids, her husband builds another life, reducing her to an unwanted guest in her own home. Unsurprisingly, Gautam Dhar gets an important monologue in the climax, and she doesn't miss a beat.

#3 Negatives: No supporting character will stay with you A major drawback is the lack of memorable secondary characters. Chadha, who plays a lawyer, is ultimately reduced to a caricature and thus fails to make a proper impact. The film meanders frequently, especially in the second half, wondering what to do with its leads. As it struggles to find its voice, a series of repetitive scenes takes over the screen.

#4 Tries to dumb down everything for the viewer The film suffers heavily each time it explains even the most basic metaphors to us, and most of Shazia's voiceover in the flashback is unnecessary. Varma breaks down every scene, every emotion, and this heavy-handed approach harms the project. Over-the-top theatrics, excessive zoom-in shots, melodrama, and thundering background music also push Shazia and Abbas away from us.