'Can't be...norm': Shefali Shah weighs in on 8-hour workday debate

Shefali Shah , who is awaiting the release of Delhi Crime 3 , has spoken about the demand for an eight-hour workday in Bollywood. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, she said that while it's a necessary discussion, long working hours shouldn't become the norm. "We are reasonable people... But it can't be the norm," she said.

Work-life balance Shah's thoughts on mental and physical toll Shah elaborated on the toll long hours take on her. "I take one-and-a-half hours to reach the set and the same time to return. For those hours on set, I give it my all." "Then I will shower, eat, go back to the script, and then wake up the next morning for another day of work." "How many hours of sleep am I getting? And how are you expecting me to come with my A-game?"

Crew's plight Long hours affect crew members, too, pointed out Shah Shah also pointed out that long hours affect not just actors but also crew members. "On one of the last films I shot for, which had a 10-hour schedule, some of the ADs said, 'Thank God, she leaves because that way we get to go.'" "The rest of the crew doesn't get paid extra [for the overtime]. Is it fair to them?" she asked.