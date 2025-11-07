'Can't be...norm': Shefali Shah weighs in on 8-hour workday debate
Shefali Shah, who is awaiting the release of Delhi Crime 3, has spoken about the demand for an eight-hour workday in Bollywood. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, she said that while it's a necessary discussion, long working hours shouldn't become the norm. "We are reasonable people... But it can't be the norm," she said.
Work-life balance
Shah's thoughts on mental and physical toll
Shah elaborated on the toll long hours take on her. "I take one-and-a-half hours to reach the set and the same time to return. For those hours on set, I give it my all." "Then I will shower, eat, go back to the script, and then wake up the next morning for another day of work." "How many hours of sleep am I getting? And how are you expecting me to come with my A-game?"
Crew's plight
Long hours affect crew members, too, pointed out Shah
Shah also pointed out that long hours affect not just actors but also crew members. "On one of the last films I shot for, which had a 10-hour schedule, some of the ADs said, 'Thank God, she leaves because that way we get to go.'" "The rest of the crew doesn't get paid extra [for the overtime]. Is it fair to them?" she asked.
Gender disparity
Male actors arriving late is also a problem, says Shah
Shah slammed male actors who arrive late, saying, "We [female actors] are talking about eight hours and 10 hours contractually, but have we even accounted for the number of hours some male actors come late? That's not even considered!" This comes amid a wider industry debate on work-life balance, which was reignited after Deepika Padukone's exit from Prabhas's Spirit due to her demand for an eight-hour workday. Several actors, including Yami Gautam Dhar and Rashmika Mandanna, have supported Padukone's stance.