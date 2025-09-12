Manoj Bajpayee finds new fan following 'claustrophobic'; he explains why

Manoj Bajpayee , one of India's most acclaimed actors, recently revealed that he has never sought the conventional path to superstardom. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the four-time National Award winner spoke about his "conscious choice" to stay away from the glitz and glamor of Bollywood. He shared why he feels "claustrophobic" when surrounded by new fans today.

Career path 'I've never had those kinds of reactions coming from audience' Bajpayee, who has starred in a variety of films from critically acclaimed classics to average ones, said his career choices were aimed at focusing on performance rather than popularity. He said, "I have been working. I have never gotten into a space where people are chasing me or following me..." "I've never had those kinds of reactions coming from the audience."

Stardom struggles His thoughts on new fan following Bajpayee admitted that the recent boom in OTT platforms has introduced him to a new fan following, but he finds it overwhelming. He said, "When I'm surrounded by new fans now, I find it claustrophobic because this is not what I'm used to." "Look...Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, they are used to it. They got their stardom at the age of 25-26." "They don't even know what it is to be without fans. I am used to having no fans."