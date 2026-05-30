'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas (80) dies of cancer

Marcia Lucas, the acclaimed film editor who won an Academy Award for her work on Star Wars , has died. She was 80. Her family confirmed that she passed away from cancer in Rancho Mirage, California. The statement said, "Marcia will be remembered as a brilliant storyteller, a trailblazer for women in film, a loving mother and grandmother, a generous host, and a loyal friend whose humor and sparkle filled every room she entered."

Career highlights Take a look at her splendid career Lucas, sometimes referred to as George Lucas's "secret weapon," was instrumental in shaping the Star Wars franchise. She co-edited American Graffiti, for which she received an Oscar nomination, and later won an Academy Award for editing Star Wars. Her other notable works include Return of the Jedi and Martin Scorsese's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Taxi Driver, and New York, New York.

Character shaping Her influence on 'Star Wars' Lucas played a crucial role in the character development of the Star Wars films. In Michael Kaminski's book The Secret History of Star Wars, he wrote, "Marcia, along with many of George's friends, critiqued which characters worked, which ones didn't, which scenes were good, and Lucas composed the script in this way." George told Rolling Stone in 1977 that it was her idea to have Obi-Wan Kenobi die on the Death Star.

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Personal history Early life and marriages Born Marcia Lou Griffin in Modesto, California, she grew up in North Hollywood. She began her career as a film librarian before becoming an Editor's Guild apprentice. She met George when they were both hired to work with legendary editor Verna Field. They married in 1969 and divorced in 1983. Her second marriage was to Tom Rodrigues, a production manager at Skywalker Ranch; it ended in 1993.

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