Margaret Qualley steps out in barely-there heels: What's this trend?
What's the story
Margaret Qualley, the actor in The Dog Stars, made a bold fashion statement at the film's London premiere. She donned a black Chanel gown from the Cruise 2027 collection and paired it with an unusual accessory, Chanel's "barefoot heel cap" shoes. These controversial footwear pieces leave the arch, ball, and toes exposed while only covering the heels. Would you risk to wear it?
Fashion controversy
The shoes have been widely ridiculed
The unusual shoes were first revealed on the runway in April 2026, sparking widespread mockery and philosophical debate.
The New York Times described them as "irrational, nonsensical luxury," while Vogue called the footwear "freaky."
Elle went a step further, dubbing the concept "flat-out subversive."
Social media users also blasted the idea, with many questioning the thought behind this "freaky" idea.
And now, Qualley has brought them to the red carpet spotlight.
Design insight
When the shoes will hit boutiques
Chanel's Cruise show in Biarritz was a tribute to Coco Chanel's beach culture. Show notes revealed that designer Matthieu Blazy aimed to evoke the feeling of a woman emerging from the beach/sea.
Chanel stated these "shoes" were designed to "almost look like jewelry."
As for their future, pieces from the same collection are set to hit boutiques in November, according to the brand's website.
We will have to wait and see if more celebrities choose to don these near-invisible shoes.