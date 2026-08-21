Margaret Qualley steps out in barely-there heels: What's this trend? 

The unusual shoes were first revealed on the runway in April 2026, sparking widespread mockery and philosophical debate.

The New York Times described them as "irrational, nonsensical luxury," while Vogue called the footwear "freaky."

Elle went a step further, dubbing the concept "flat-out subversive."

Social media users also blasted the idea, with many questioning the thought behind this "freaky" idea.

And now, Qualley has brought them to the red carpet spotlight.