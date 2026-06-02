Marilyn Monroe's hidden battle with 'debilitating' endometriosis 

Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe , who would have turned 100 on Monday (June 1), battled endometriosis at a time when there was no awareness surrounding it. This condition was "so severe that it destroyed her marriages, her wish for children, her career and ultimately her life," as per Anthony Summers's 1985 book Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe. The National Library of Medicine called Monroe "one of the most famous sufferers from endometriosis." But fame wasn't enough to help her.

Health struggles Monroe was often hospitalized for her condition Bryan Johns, President and CEO of the ICON Collection, which is backing a Monroe exhibition, recently spoke to PEOPLE about this big aspect of the star's life. Johns revealed that Monroe suffered from "terrible, debilitating endometriosis" and was often hospitalized for it. Despite informing the studio about her health issues, they would often downplay its seriousness and accuse her of making it up.

Family aspirations Her health issues destroyed her dream of having children Monroe, who grew up in an orphanage and foster homes, always wanted a family of her own. However, her health struggles made it difficult for her to conceive. Summers's book cites Monroe's longtime physician Dr. Lee Siegel as confirming her endometriosis diagnosis and how it impacted her ability to have children. Going through several miscarriages, Monroe went on to never have children but tried to build relationships with her stepchildren.

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Personal life Final interview revealed how much she cared for stepchildren In her final interview with Life magazine, Monroe spoke about her relationships with her stepchildren. "When I was married, I always had to kind of take into consideration the other person, my husband. Not only my husband but most particularly my stepchildren," she said. "I always wanted them to feel that they knew me as myself, whatever they might read or hear." Treating endometriosis led Monroe to use "strong analgesics, tranquilisers and hypnotics," leading to "drug dependency."

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