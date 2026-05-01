Markle posts Instagram story of Lilibet's American accent in coop
Entertainment
Meghan Markle just gave fans a peek into family life with an adorable Instagram story: her four-year-old daughter Lilibet chatting away in the background of a chicken coop, showing off her American accent with "Mom, I got another gray one!"
Markle also playfully introduced Jonathan Grahm, a.k.a. "the chocolate man," in the clip.
Sussex children mostly speak American accents
Markle has shared before that both Lilibet and Archie mostly speak with American accents but sometimes copy their dad Prince Harry's British one.
The Sussex kids are growing up in California after their parents moved from the UK and even a mix of words like "Zebra is a good one" at home.