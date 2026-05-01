Markle shares 2 Montecito videos revealing Archie's chick inn
Meghan Markle just shared two sweet behind-the-scenes videos from her Montecito home, giving fans a peek at "Archie's Chick Inn," the family chicken coop named after her son.
The Instagram story showed Meghan feeding chickens with Jonathan Grahm from Compartes, while one of the children joined in.
At one point, one of the kids said, "Mom, I got another gray one!" and Meghan replied warmly, "Thanks sweetheart!"
Markle announces As Ever Mother's candles
Meghan announced a special Mother's Day candle collection through her brand As Ever, teaming up with Compartes.
Each candle is inspired by her children's birthdays — Archie's has ginger and cashmere scents to match his red hair, while Lilibet's is floral for her June birthday.
You can even pair these candles with artisanal chocolates for a thoughtful gift set.