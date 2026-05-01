Markle shares 2 Montecito videos revealing Archie's chick inn Entertainment May 01, 2026

Meghan Markle just shared two sweet behind-the-scenes videos from her Montecito home, giving fans a peek at "Archie's Chick Inn," the family chicken coop named after her son.

The Instagram story showed Meghan feeding chickens with Jonathan Grahm from Compartes, while one of the children joined in.

At one point, one of the kids said, "Mom, I got another gray one!" and Meghan replied warmly, "Thanks sweetheart!"