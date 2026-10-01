Markle teased $148 As Ever advent calendar with 24 chocolates
Meghan Markle teased the launch of a Christmas advent calendar on Instagram, and it's got a personal touch.
Priced at $148, the calendar is part of her As Ever brand and comes with 24 handcrafted chocolates in flavors inspired by her own product line.
Each box features designs from Meghan and Harry's Montecito estate (yes, even their chickens made the cut) plus the numbers on the box, as well as the chocolates themselves, appearing to be written in Meghan Markle's handwriting.
Markle teamed with chocolatier Grahm
The calendar was created with chocolatier Jonathan Grahm and gives a little nod to the couple's California roots, even though they've now moved to the UK
While their kids have started school in Britain, Meghan and Harry are still holding onto their Montecito home as they settle into this new chapter.