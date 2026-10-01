Markle teased $148 As Ever advent calendar with 24 chocolates

Meghan Markle teased the launch of a Christmas advent calendar on Instagram, and it's got a personal touch.

Priced at $148, the calendar is part of her As Ever brand and comes with 24 handcrafted chocolates in flavors inspired by her own product line.

Each box features designs from Meghan and Harry's Montecito estate (yes, even their chickens made the cut) plus the numbers on the box, as well as the chocolates themselves, appearing to be written in Meghan Markle's handwriting.