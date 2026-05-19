UK government reacts to rape allegations around 'Married at First...'
What's the story
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), United Kingdom, has called the rape allegations against Channel 4's Married at First Sight (MAFS) UK "serious." The department stressed that there should be repercussions for any "criminality or wrongdoing." A BBC Panorama investigation recently uncovered claims that two women were raped during the show's filming, while a third alleged a non-consensual sexual act.
Action taken
Channel 4 removed all episodes of 'MAFS' UK
In response to these serious allegations, Channel 4 has removed all episodes of MAFS UK from its streaming and linear services. The network also removed the show's social media channels. An external review of welfare on the show was commissioned last month after being presented with these allegations, Channel 4 said in a statement.
Statement issued
Priya Dogra expressed sympathy for the distressed contributors
Channel 4's chief executive, Priya Dogra, expressed sympathy for the distressed contributors. She defended the broadcaster's actions, per the BBC, stating they acted "quickly, appropriately, sensitively and with well-being front and center." However, when asked if she wanted to apologize to the women involved, she refused to comment and walked back into Channel 4's London headquarters.
Investigation demanded
Security Minister Dan Jarvis calls for investigation into allegations
Security Minister Dan Jarvis expressed his deep concern over the allegations and called on Channel 4 and CPL to investigate them fully. He added, "I think it's highly likely that there will be a referral to the police, and it will be a police matter for them to investigate." Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4 from 2017-2025, is scheduled to face questions from MPs on Tuesday regarding these issues.
Show details
Here's everything to know about the case
MAFS UK, billed as a "bold social experiment," features single people agreeing to "marry" strangers after meeting them for the first time at mock weddings. The three women who made allegations against the show said Channel 4 did not do enough to protect them. One woman alleged her onscreen husband raped her and threatened her with an acid attack, while another accused him of raping her. The third woman alleged non-consensual sex by her onscreen husband.