UK government reacts to rape allegations around 'Married at First...' 

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), United Kingdom, has called the rape allegations against Channel 4's Married at First Sight (MAFS) UK "serious." The department stressed that there should be repercussions for any "criminality or wrongdoing." A BBC Panorama investigation recently uncovered claims that two women were raped during the show's filming, while a third alleged a non-consensual sexual act.

Action taken Channel 4 removed all episodes of 'MAFS' UK In response to these serious allegations, Channel 4 has removed all episodes of MAFS UK from its streaming and linear services. The network also removed the show's social media channels. An external review of welfare on the show was commissioned last month after being presented with these allegations, Channel 4 said in a statement.

Statement issued Priya Dogra expressed sympathy for the distressed contributors Channel 4's chief executive, Priya Dogra, expressed sympathy for the distressed contributors. She defended the broadcaster's actions, per the BBC, stating they acted "quickly, appropriately, sensitively and with well-being front and center." However, when asked if she wanted to apologize to the women involved, she refused to comment and walked back into Channel 4's London headquarters.

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Investigation demanded Security Minister Dan Jarvis calls for investigation into allegations Security Minister Dan Jarvis expressed his deep concern over the allegations and called on Channel 4 and CPL to investigate them fully. He added, "I think it's highly likely that there will be a referral to the police, and it will be a police matter for them to investigate." Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4 from 2017-2025, is scheduled to face questions from MPs on Tuesday regarding these issues.

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