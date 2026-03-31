'Marry Go Round' is coming soon

'Marry Go Round': Vidya Malavade-Apoorva Arora lead Bollywood-style wedding play

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:54 pm Mar 31, 202604:54 pm

What's the story

After debuting in Singapore, the star-studded musical Marry Go Round: Lets Blame It on Bollywood is hitting the Mumbai theater space in April. Backed by AGP World, it gives us a glimpse into chaotic Indian weddings. The play stars Vidya Malavade, Apoorva Arora, and Mohan Kapoor, among others. It is directed by Bhavna Pani and produced by Ashvin Gidwani. It will premiere on April 11 at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, and at the Nehru Centre Auditorium on April 18.