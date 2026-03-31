'Marry Go Round': Vidya Malavade-Apoorva Arora lead Bollywood-style wedding play
What's the story
After debuting in Singapore, the star-studded musical Marry Go Round: Lets Blame It on Bollywood is hitting the Mumbai theater space in April. Backed by AGP World, it gives us a glimpse into chaotic Indian weddings. The play stars Vidya Malavade, Apoorva Arora, and Mohan Kapoor, among others. It is directed by Bhavna Pani and produced by Ashvin Gidwani. It will premiere on April 11 at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, and at the Nehru Centre Auditorium on April 18.
Trailer highlights
A wedding that goes hilariously wrong!
Marry Go Round introduces us to a wedding that goes hilariously wrong. The story revolves around a bride, her ex-lover, an heir to a business empire, and three overworked wedding planners. The plot thickens with unexpected guests, emotional breakdowns, sabotage attempts, and an inebriated Colonel who won't stop ordering!
Themes
A complete package of entertainment
Marry Go Round delves into the complexities of love, social media influence, traditional customs, and the clash of modernity with age-old practices. The play promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions as it takes us through a wedding that is anything but ordinary. The ensemble cast also features Raj Sejpal, Syscila Sampath, Manyuu & Sarthak Sharma. A third show will take place at St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra, on May 1. Tickets are available now on BookMyShow.