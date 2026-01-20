Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' crosses $100M globally

The sports dramedy Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet as a fictional table tennis champion, has crossed the $100 million mark globally. The film is now A24 's fourth release to achieve this milestone, following Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), Civil War (2024), and Materialists (2025). The achievement is particularly significant given the recent struggles of arthouse releases; Marty Supreme and Materialists are the only two independent films from 2025 to cross $100 million.

Global success 'Marty Supreme' dominated international markets, led by UK and Canada The film's global success can be attributed to Chalamet's unique marketing strategy and positive reviews from critics and audiences. It has grossed $102.3 million worldwide, with $80.8 million coming from the United States and $21.5 million from international markets. The top-grossing countries include the United Kingdom ($16 million), Canada ($5.7 million), and Mexico ($9,44,000).

Domestic achievement 'Marty Supreme' set new domestic record for A24 Marty Supreme has also become A24's highest-grossing film in North America, surpassing Everything Everywhere All at Once's previous record of approximately $77 million. The film was released in US theaters on Christmas Day 2025 and earned $27 million over the extended holiday weekend. Despite facing increased competition, it has consistently added to its box office total and is expected to continue performing well during awards season.

Advertisement

Audience appeal 'Marty Supreme' continues to attract audiences with critical acclaim The film has continued to attract audiences due to its high-energy pacing, emotional depth, and Chalamet's performance. It is A24's most expensive production so far, with a reported budget of around $70 million. The film's strong box office performance is especially important for the studio given these higher production and marketing costs.

Advertisement