Marvel brings back 'Avengers Endgame: Encore' with 'Avengers: Doomsday' tie-in
Entertainment
Marvel is bringing Avengers: Endgame back to theaters on September 25, 2026, this time as Avengers Endgame: Encore.
The re-release features brand new scenes that tie directly into the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, out December 18.
The Russo Brothers are pretty excited and have kindly asked fans not to spoil the new content for others.
'Avengers Endgame: Encore' adds mid-credit scenes
This encore cut includes a special intro from Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. plus an expanded ending and fresh mid-credit scenes.
These updates promise a new look at what happened after Infinity War, helping bridge the story to Avengers: Doomsday.
The Russos say they can't wait to see fans' reactions all over again!