Marvel rereleases 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' in India before 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Entertainment
Marvel Studios just brought Avengers: Endgame back to Indian theaters as Avengers: Endgame Encore, now with extra scenes that tie directly into the next big film, Avengers: Doomsday (coming December 18).
Directors Anthony and Joe Russo say this re-release is important if you want to catch every detail leading into the new chapter.
'Avengers: Endgame Encore' adds extra scenes
Encore adds almost two minutes of fresh footage, including a tweaked ending and a post-credits scene setting up Doomsday.
You can watch it in English, Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu, plus IMAX and Infinity Vision formats for an upgraded experience.
The movie runs 185 minutes and pulled in a strong ₹7.25 crore on opening day, showing Marvel fans here are still all-in.