'Mass Jathara' postponed: Here's new release date status Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara won't be hitting theaters on August 27 as planned. Thanks to industry-wide strikes and delays, the new release date is yet to be announced.

Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film also features Sreeleela and Rajendra Prasad in important roles.