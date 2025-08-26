Next Article
'Mass Jathara' postponed: Here's new release date status
Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara won't be hitting theaters on August 27 as planned. Thanks to industry-wide strikes and delays, the new release date is yet to be announced.
Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film also features Sreeleela and Rajendra Prasad in important roles.
More about the film
The movie comes from producers Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.
Teaser shows mix of action, comedy, romance
The team says they're taking their time to deliver a quality film.
The teaser shows Ravi Teja as a railway police officer in a mix of action, comedy, and romance.
Producer Naga Vamsi has promised fans more updates and surprises before release.