Ravi Teja's 'Mass Jathara' release postponed: Here's why

The release of Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja , has been postponed from its original date of August 27 (Wednesday). The decision was taken due to ongoing industry-wide strikes and unforeseen delays in post-production work. In a statement, the makers clarified they didn't want to compromise on quality and are committed to delivering the film "at its absolute best." A new release date will be announced soon.

Film update Makers promise 'grand theatrical experience' The Mass Jathara team assured fans that they are working hard to deliver a "grand theatrical experience." They emphasized that every department is focused on turning the film into what they described as a "festival-style entertainer." The makers also promised that fans can expect an updated release date and more surprises soon.

Film details More about 'Mass Jathara' The film, directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, features Teja in his signature larger-than-life avatar as a railway police officer. It also stars Sreeleela and Rajendra Prasad. The teaser released recently gave us a glimpse into the action, comedy, and romance that await us in this mass entertainer. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.