British duo banned from Singapore for displaying Palestine flag onstage
What's the story
British band Massive Attack has reacted to its recent ban from Singapore after it displayed a Palestinian flag during a performance. The group, which consists of Robert "3D" Del Naja and Grant "Daddy G" Marshall, described the incident as a "surreal experience." The display of foreign flags is prohibited in Singapore without a permit.
Statement
'Surprised and disappointed,' says band
In a statement on Instagram, the band expressed their surprise and disappointment at being detained by the police after their performance at Singapore's Star Theatre.
They revealed that all members were isolated and questioned, with some undergoing hotel room searches and temporary passport confiscation.
They wrote that they were "surprised and disappointed" that their entire band was detained by the police.
Statement
'We did not imagine that merely holding...'
The band further said, "Before we set foot on the stage and again at the end of the show, large sections of the auditorium organically led chants of 'Free Palestine,' presumably aware but undeterred that this spontaneous expression alone could violate their government's censorship laws."
"For our part, we did not imagine that merely holding up the flag of a sovereign state recognized by 157 countries would violate any law."
Statement
Band proud of impromptu expression with fans in Singapore
The band added, "On reflection, we are proud to have made this impromptu expression with our fans in Singapore who clearly felt a moral imperative to show solidarity with the people of Palestine in their ongoing reality of illegal occupation, apartheid and genocide."
They also called the incident a "reminder of the importance of defending universal human rights and freedom of expression."
Official response
Here's what Singapore police said on the matter
The Singapore police and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) released a statement over the weekend, saying they had investigated Del Naja and Marshall for their actions.
The authorities issued "stern warnings" to both men for allegedly breaching the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act and the Public Order Act.
They also announced that both would be banned from re-entering Singapore in the future.