Massive set being built for Sohum-Nawazuddin's 'Tumbbad 2'

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 cult classic Tumbbad, titled Tumbbad 2, is set to go into production later this year. In a bid to make the film bigger and grander, makers are constructing a massive seven to eight-acre set in Mumbai for the first schedule. The production will create a "full-scale city," according to an industry source who spoke with Hindustan Times.

Cast details Film will be 'significantly bigger' than the original Sohum Shah, who starred in the original film, will be reprising his role in the sequel. The plot and treatment details remain under wraps, but the source hinted that Tumbbad 2 is shaping up to be "significantly bigger in ambition and scale than the first part." In addition to Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also been roped in.

Actor's statement Siddiqui's excitement for the film Siddiqui, in a statement shared with his casting announcement earlier, said, "Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and joined them on their journey." "Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I'll be portraying has many layers, and I'm looking forward to exploring this immersive universe."

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