'MasterChef India' winner Bhadouria recovering after breast cancer surgery
Entertainment
Pankaj Bhadouria, who won MasterChef India, just let fans know she's recovering well after breast cancer surgery.
In a heartfelt video, she thanked everyone for their support, saying, "You have given me so much love and support... Because of your prayers, I am on the road to recovery now. With God's grace, my surgery went very well. ", and confirmed her surgery went well.
Bhadouria urges breast self-exams and checkups
Pankaj said her cancer was caught early during a routine checkup, which made all the difference in her recovery.
She urged women to stay alert about their health (reminding us that one in 20 women in India is at risk for breast cancer) and encouraged regular self-exams and doctor visits.