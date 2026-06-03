'MasterChef India' winner Bhadouria recovering after breast cancer surgery Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Pankaj Bhadouria, who won MasterChef India, just let fans know she's recovering well after breast cancer surgery.

In a heartfelt video, she thanked everyone for their support, saying, "You have given me so much love and support... Because of your prayers, I am on the road to recovery now. With God's grace, my surgery went very well. ", and confirmed her surgery went well.