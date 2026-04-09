Matthew Perry's death: 'Ketamine Queen' sentenced to 15yrs in prison

Jasveen Sangha , the drug dealer infamously dubbed the "Ketamine Queen," has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty last year to five federal charges related to the death of F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthew Perry . The charges included maintaining a drug-involved premises and distributing ketamine that resulted in Perry's death.

Legal proceedings Sangha ran a drug trafficking business from her home Prosecutors revealed that Sangha, 42, ran a high-volume drug trafficking business from her North Hollywood home for years. They said she marketed herself as an "exclusive dealer" catering to high-profile Hollywood clients while ignoring the harm her actions caused. In October 2023, she and an associate sold Perry 51 vials of ketamine through his personal assistant.

Tragic incident Perry died from ketamine overdose in October 2023 Perry, 54, was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. An autopsy later ruled that he died from the acute effects of ketamine, with contributing factors including buprenorphine, drowning, and coronary artery disease. Sangha's associate and Perry's assistant have also pleaded guilty to narcotics charges and are awaiting sentencing.

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